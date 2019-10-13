Donna passed away comfortably and quietly surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Walter of 63 years. A mother to 5 children: Wayne (Malley), Lisa, Laura (Rene), Richard, and Andrea (Kel), with 6 grandsons, 3 granddaughters, 3 great grandsons, and 1 great granddaughter. Donna and her family would like to thank the wonderful team at The Heights at Mt View for their care and kindness over the years. No service by request.
Published in The Times Colonist on Oct. 13, 2019