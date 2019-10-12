Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Rae McKinty. View Sign Obituary

McKINTY, Donna Rae February 15, 1945 - September 27, 2019 It is with deep regret that we announce Donna's passing. She is predeceased by her parents Bill and Eva McKinty, and brother, Neil. She is survived by her niece Terri, nephew Darren (Evelyn), and sister-in-law Joan. Donna taught primary school in Port Alberni for many years, and was proud of the fact that she saw three generations pass through her classrooms. A special thank you to her loyal cadre of friends and neighbours who were always there for her. Donna spent her final days at Ty Watson house in the care of loving people including former students, which would have pleased her immensely. Thanks also to special angels at Loving Hands, and VIHA staff who helped her through some trying times. Donna will be interred at Hatley Gardens in Victoria with her family, and a service of remembrance will be held in Port Alberni at Trinity Church (Angus and 5th) on Tuesday, November 12th at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice, or the Alberni Valley Hospice Society (Ty Watson House) would always be welcome.





