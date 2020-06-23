Donovan Ludlow (Don) STARTIN
November 27, 1927 - May 30, 2020
Survived by his wife Florence Cridland, children Alex and Caroline Startin and grandchildren.

Don was an ardent environmentalist, vegetable gardener and blacksmith. He loved music and was generous to those in need.

A memorial will take place in the future.

Published in The Times Colonist from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
