Dora Brook
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BROOK, Dora Dora Brook past away peacefully on May 21st 2020 at the age of 93. She was predeceased by her husband Roy (2016), son Harold (2007) and granddaughter Tena (2017). She is survived by three daughters, Jean (Gary), Judy and Joan (John), 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She is now singing up a storm in heaven. We miss and love you mom/ grandma. Thank you to the caring staff at Glenwarren for looking after our Mom these past years. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her name to the Compassionate Warehouse https://www.crwarehouse.ca/ A memorial will be held in later in the year.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved