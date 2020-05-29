BROOK, Dora Dora Brook past away peacefully on May 21st 2020 at the age of 93. She was predeceased by her husband Roy (2016), son Harold (2007) and granddaughter Tena (2017). She is survived by three daughters, Jean (Gary), Judy and Joan (John), 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She is now singing up a storm in heaven. We miss and love you mom/ grandma. Thank you to the caring staff at Glenwarren for looking after our Mom these past years. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her name to the Compassionate Warehouse https://www.crwarehouse.ca/ A memorial will be held in later in the year.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 29 to May 31, 2020.