HENNESSEY, Dora E. June 07, 1925 - October 19, 2020 Born in Squamish, BC to Edith & Ben Steven & raised in East Vancouver, Dora was the youngest of three sisters. She loved to talk about growing up in old Vancouver with its street cars, summer swimming in West Van, hiking up & skiing down the North Shore hills on barrel boards, tobogganing down Clark Drive, singing with her choirs & performing Gilbert & Sullivan musicals with her cousins & friends. Dora became a Grade 1 Teacher & fondly recalled her many students. She met Albert after the war at summer school in Victoria & they were married in 1948 during a blizzard in Manitoba - a marriage that would last 63 stormy years. After Albert completed his Physics degree at UBC, they ventured out to the new Oil Patch on the Prairies to seek their fortune. They finally settled in Edmonton in 1965 where they raised their two daughters & owned/operated Top-Co Industries until the business was sold in 2006. Dora believed in service to her community & enjoyed volunteering & taking classes of all kinds. Her favourite projects were Talent Education in Edmonton, Eine Kleine Music Festival in Victoria & the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria Volunteer Committee. It was also where she made many dear friendships that lasted her lifetime. She is survived by her daughters Joan & Kate, her grandsons David & Adam, her cousin Mary, numerous nieces & nephews & their families. Predeceased by her husband Albert, his siblings Jeanne, Henry, Roland & Arthur; Dora's sisters Joy & Marg; & Dora's best friend of 50 years Betty Parker-Jervis. Many thanks to her patient, careful & kind caregivers - Larysa, Brenda & Tika & her former caregivers Roberta, Jamie & Cheng. Thank you also to Dr Prendergast & the staff at Health Point Care Centre, the team at Estevan Pharmacy led by Lesley, Bal - her Community Health Nurse, & Victoria Hospice. Thank you to Mom's physiotherapist Judy, her hairdresser Sunny & her manicurist Thai - all who came to her home to care for her in these final years. Thank you also to her "Bridge Girls" & "Art Gallery Friends" for their abiding friendship through Mom's last decades.







