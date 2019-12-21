It is with sadness that the family announces the passing of Dora Dempster. Dora was born in Edinburgh, Scotland and emigrated to Canada with family in 1950. She grew up in Toronto and Saskatoon. Dora loved her career as a librarian in Ottawa and Toronto. Her joys on retirement to Victoria were caring for a dear mother, Scottish country dancing, and volunteering at the Monterey Centre. Dora was pre-deceased by her husband John North. She will be missed by her sister, Elspeth Paulin (Jim) and nieces Hilary and Clare.
Published in The Times Colonist on Dec. 21, 2019