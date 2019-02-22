CHARLES, Dora Nadine December 26, 1957 (Victoria, BC) February 19, 2019 (Victoria, BC ) Nadine is survived by her triple J's, daughters Jennifer, Julia (Chris); granddaughter Ja'Lanie; parents Bert & Lavina; 5 siblings; along with many, many relatives and friends. Both the Prayers 7pm, Monday, Feb. 25 and the Funeral 9am, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 will be held at the Metchosin Community Hall. Condolences thru carefuneral.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019