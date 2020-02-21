BROWN, Doreen Clara December 28, 1925 - February 15, 2020 With sadness we announce the passing of our beautiful Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. Mom was born and raised in Victoria. Predeceased by her loving husband Edmund, her parents and her brother. Mum will be missed so much by her daughter Cathy (Don) McPherson, sons Warren and Owen Brown, granddaughters Debbie, Karen and Christine, great-grandchildren Hanna, Olivia and Noah. Thank you to all the Staff on 7th Floor East at The Heights. A very special Thank You to Dr. Michael Vaughan for taking care of Mum. "We Will Love You Always" An Afternoon Tea and Celebration of life for Mum will be held on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 from 2:00PM - 4:00PM in the Arbor Room at Sands Funeral Chapel, 1803 Quadra Street Victoria, BC. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020