Doreen (NÉE ARGENT) DEANE
October 30, 1936 - November 03, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Doreen Deane, aged 84, on November 3, 2020 at Rest Haven Lodge in Sidney, BC, from Alzheimer's disease. Doreen was born in London, and grew up in Shalford, Surrey. She started her working life as a junior matron at a boys' preparatory boarding school in Broadstairs, Kent before training as a nurse at St. Luke's Hospital, in Guildford, Surrey. She married Robert Alan Deane in 1963, and in 1977 they immigrated to the West Coast of Canada with their two children. Doreen's whole life was characterised by her devotion to serving others. In England, she volunteered for the Sue Ryder Foundation and the Young Conservatives, and in Canada she supervised children on the practice ice for the White Rock Figure Skating Club for 10 years, booked soloists and sang in the Handel Society Choir, as well as appearing on stage several times for a local musical theatre society. Doreen also ran her own colour draping consultancy business for many years. Robert and Doreen retired to Mill Bay on Vancouver Island, where she continued to sing for several choirs, enjoyed practicing yoga, and was actively involved in St. John the Divine, Cobble Hill. For two decades she volunteered her services running the hair and makeup "Deane Team" for 53 theatrical productions at Shawnigan Lake School. She spent her final years living in Sidney, near her daughter. Doreen has touched the lives of countless people in many communities, and she will be sorely missed. She is survived by her daughter Annabel, her son Andrew, daughter-in-law Yukiko, and granddaughters Katherine and Erika.

Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
