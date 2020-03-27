Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doreen E. Burrows. View Sign Obituary

BURROWS, Doreen E. April 22, 1927 - March 12, 2020 Doreen is survived by her daughter Annabelle Stanley (Dale), son Roger Burrows, grandsons Francis Vitek, Julian Vitek (Mariana), great-granddaughter Sofia Vitek and sister Fleurette Proverbs. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years Ivor Burrows and her sister Barbara Lee. Doreen was born and raised in Barbados, then moved to Prince George B.C. in 1952 where she met and married Ivor. They relocated to Victoria in 1956. Doreen was a Social Worker for the Juan de Fuca Society and continued to be actively involved in organizations which focused on the well being of Seniors for many years after she retired. Doreen and Ivor loved to travel the world and were passionate supporters of the Victoria Symphony, Pacific Opera and the Art Gallery. She loved people, exploring ideas, and entertaining in her home. Doreen lived a long and fulfilled life and was known by all as a force to be reckoned with. Her family thanks the care team at Douglas House who looked after and supported Doreen for the past eight years, her companion Judith Bolden and all the wonderful friends who made her life meaningful. A Service for Doreen will be held at a future date.





BURROWS, Doreen E. April 22, 1927 - March 12, 2020 Doreen is survived by her daughter Annabelle Stanley (Dale), son Roger Burrows, grandsons Francis Vitek, Julian Vitek (Mariana), great-granddaughter Sofia Vitek and sister Fleurette Proverbs. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years Ivor Burrows and her sister Barbara Lee. Doreen was born and raised in Barbados, then moved to Prince George B.C. in 1952 where she met and married Ivor. They relocated to Victoria in 1956. Doreen was a Social Worker for the Juan de Fuca Society and continued to be actively involved in organizations which focused on the well being of Seniors for many years after she retired. Doreen and Ivor loved to travel the world and were passionate supporters of the Victoria Symphony, Pacific Opera and the Art Gallery. She loved people, exploring ideas, and entertaining in her home. Doreen lived a long and fulfilled life and was known by all as a force to be reckoned with. Her family thanks the care team at Douglas House who looked after and supported Doreen for the past eight years, her companion Judith Bolden and all the wonderful friends who made her life meaningful. A Service for Doreen will be held at a future date. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close