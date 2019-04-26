Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doreen Elizabeth Kennedy. View Sign Obituary

KENNEDY, Doreen Elizabeth (nee Jenkinson) June 12, 1922 - April 24, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy at the age of 96. She was predeceased by her first husband Peter Dodwell only months after their wedding in 1946 when he drowned in a tragic boating accident that Betty survived. She was also predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Gilbert, her daughter Patricia, her brother-in-law Frere and her sisters-in-law Beatrice and Shelagh. She is survived by her daughters Gloria Dragomatz (Gary) and Louise Longridge (James), their children Michael and Sara (Rene Young); her great-grandchildren Spencer, Alison and Ella Longridge and Grayson and Emma Young; and by her brother-in-law Cas Lindsay. She will also be greatly missed by close friends Paul and Darlene Longridge and many others in Victoria and on Galiano Island. Betty was born in Victoria, but grew up in Vancouver, where after high school she attended and graduated from UBC. She then began teaching mathematics at UBC, and it was there that she met Gilbert who was on the Law School faculty. They married in 1948. In 1957 Gilbert accepted the position of Deputy Attorney General in W.A.C. Bennett's government, and the family moved to Victoria. Betty began her long teaching career at Victoria College which became UVic in 1963. She taught mathematics to hundreds of students, many of whom come forward to this day to thank her for her teaching and to say that their careers were shaped by her. Betty had other roles at UVic. She was instrumental in the founding of the Schools of Nursing, Social Work, and Health and Information Science. She also played a big role in organizing the graduation ceremonies. She was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in 1988. Betty and Gilbert set up funding for entrance scholarships in the faculties of engineering, law, mathematics and music which have helped many students attend UVic and will continue to do so. As an early sign of her interest in volunteering Betty became a Girl Guide leader at the age of 17. She would eventually become the Commissioner for Southern Vancouver Island and was an Honorary Secretary for the Province. After retirement Betty was active in many other volunteer fields. She was known for her ability to conduct board meetings efficiently. She sat on or chaired many boards including the Friends of the Royal BC Museum, the Family and Children's Services, the CRD Hospital and Health Planning Commission, the Finnerty Gardens at UVic, the Victoria Rhododendron Society, the annual Plant Sale at UVic, the Oak Bay Board of Variance, the Galiano Island Parks and Recreation Commission, and the Galiano Community Loan Fund Association. She was still active on the loan group and voted on an issue last week. In 1962 Betty and Gilbert bought property on Galiano Island overlooking Active Pass and built a cottage there. At first it was a weekend getaway, but it became a second home after retirement. There she had the space and time to pursue her favourite pastime of gardening. Betty had many wonderful years there and decided some years ago that the best future for her Galiano home was for it to be open to the public. To that end she has donated it to the CRD who will carry out her wishes. Besides giving so much to UVic, Betty has been a long-time supporter of many charities in her community. Special thanks to very dear friends Paul and Darlene who have been with her every day and also thanks to the caregivers Michael, Bes, Carly, Natalie and Jade. There will be a memorial service at St. Mary's Anglican Church on Elgin Rd., in Oak Bay at 2:30 pm on May the 8th. Flowers gratefully declined. Any donations could be made to the Betty and Gilbert Kennedy Scholarship Fund at UVic.





