With great sadness we announce the passing of the family matriarch, Doreen More (nee Bull),
loving wife of the late Bruce More. She passed peacefully at Kiwanis Pavilion. She is survived by Michael Keating (Kristine Anderson), Vana (Paul) George and Lisa (John) Sherrah. Grandchildren Brianne (Taylor, Riley, Jamie, Boston), Krista (Emma, Daniel), Crystal, Tiffany and Clare, from her first husband, Victor Keating.
Doreen was a dancer in Victoria in the 40's and 50’s, Bonnie Ward’s Troupe WWII shows, and later at the Sirocco Club, 4 Mile. In 1950 she won a trip to Hollywood and screen test as a prize from Roy Gordon’s Victoria Times Talent Quest. Member of Cordova Bay 55 Club.
Doreen will be incredibly missed by her family and friends. She was loved by all who knew her.
The family would like to thank Dr. Troutin, Dr. Rosenberg and the staff at Kiwanis Pavilion. Info at Dignitymemorial.com, placement at Hatley Park.
Published in The Times Colonist from May 16 to May 18, 2020.