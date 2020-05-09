McINTYRE, Doreen G. August 03, 1931 - May 01, 2020 Doreen passed away peacefully at Victoria General Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband, Jim; also her parents Richard and Dora, sister Edna and brother John. She leaves four children: Richard (Chris), David (Kathleen), Debbie (Dave), and Darrell (Mizuki) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Born in Indian Head, Saskatchewan, she was a young newlywed when her parents and siblings moved to Victoria in 1950; she and her family followed in 1966. Mom endured many years of debilitating health issues, but succeeded in making the most of everything else that life had to offer. For 35 years, she divided her time between Victoria and her winter home in the California desert. She enjoyed the last two years of her life at the Victorian at McKenzie where she had many friends among the residents and the caring and helpful staff. She was aided tremendously over the years by her friends and by many caring and kind professionals including the staffs at both of our major hospitals and especially Dr. William Shoichet, Dr. Richard Reid, and in recent years, Dr. Jaron Easterbrook. Thank you to all. The family is planning a Zoom memorial for Sunday, May 17 at 1:00PM. Please email Darrell at mcdarrell@gmail.com to access the meeting.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 9 to May 11, 2020.