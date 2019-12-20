Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOREEN GREEN. View Sign Obituary

Sadly we announce that Doreen has passed on peacefully to join her beloved husband Smokey, youngest daughter Brenda, grandson Curtis, and a myriad of friends and relatives that have gone on before her. She leaves behind daughter Karen, son David (Gayle), grandson Cameron, granddaughter Tricia and a host of other friends and relatives to celebrate the memories of her wonderful life.



Born and raised in Vancouver, she married Smokey in 1946 and in 1957 they were posted with the PPCLI to Victoria where they became long-time active residents in the Esquimalt community. As a member of the Vic West, then Esquimalt United Churches, she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and was well known for the various skits she directed. She was also an active member of the Vic West Lawn Bowling Club and the Esquimalt Writers Group. Doreen was a fun-spirited, friendly, and compassionate person, always thoughtful of others.



After Smokey passed, Doreen carried on her busy life at the Renaissance Retirement Residence in Esquimalt, until 2017 when she moved into Saanich Peninsula Extended Care where, despite now confined to her wheelchair, she immersed herself in all the activities offered, including playing in the hand bells choir. A special thanks goes out to all the staff that made her stay there enjoyable and provided such loving care in her final days.



We are all blessed for having her in our lives. Funeral service will be held at 1:00, January 4th at the Esquimalt United Church

