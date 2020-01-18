Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doreen KETCHEN. View Sign Obituary

Doreen Ketchen (nee Fletcher) died suddenly at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital in her 96th year. She was predeceased by her husband Keith a year ago, also in his 96th year. They were married for almost 70 years.



Doreen is survived by her three children, Richard (Janet), Susan Ketchen (Michael Entwisle), and Nancy Ketchen (Dick Simpson). Also surviving are grandchildren Kristina (Donovan) Stauffer, Stu (Jess) Simpson, and Neil (Kym) Simpson, great-grandchildren Jared, Carter, Landen, Axel and Camryn, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her brother Alan Fletcher and her sister Anne Jarvie.



A proud member of the Fletcher's Furniture and Music family, Doreen was a second-generation Nanaimoite and third-generation British Columbian. She was an active supporter of her community for her entire life. She was a Brownie Leader, then very involved in programs with Nanaimo Family Life, and was instrumental in the creation of the Nanaimo Volunteer Centre. She was recognized by the City of Nanaimo for her dedicated service to its citizens. Even after moving to Berwick on the Lake in July 2019 she instigated the creation of a local history group. She was volunteering to the end, knitting blankets for the SPCA kitten program.



Doreen and Keith were staunch supporters of music in Nanaimo, from Big Band to the Vancouver Island Symphony. In 2001 the City granted Doreen's request that the year be proclaimed Nanaimo's Celebration of Music Year. Doreen was named a "Person of Note" for her support of music programs.



Doreen was always passionately enthusiastic about something, whether it be riding lessons, golfing, Tai Chi, gardening, baking, knitting, fashion, music, cats, or walking with her "sticks". She liked nothing more than a good meaty conversation and she was fiercely independent (just ask anyone who made the mistake of suggesting she try a walker).



But with all her accomplishments, family was the centre of Doreen's life. She was a kind, non-judgmental supporter and confidante to all.



The family is grateful to the medical support Doreen received, particularly from Dr. Schulson, Dr.Kenny, and Emergency Department staff at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.



No service by request. Donations in memory of Doreen can be made to the Nanaimo & District Hospital Foundation.

Doreen Ketchen (nee Fletcher) died suddenly at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital in her 96th year. She was predeceased by her husband Keith a year ago, also in his 96th year. They were married for almost 70 years.Doreen is survived by her three children, Richard (Janet), Susan Ketchen (Michael Entwisle), and Nancy Ketchen (Dick Simpson). Also surviving are grandchildren Kristina (Donovan) Stauffer, Stu (Jess) Simpson, and Neil (Kym) Simpson, great-grandchildren Jared, Carter, Landen, Axel and Camryn, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her brother Alan Fletcher and her sister Anne Jarvie.A proud member of the Fletcher's Furniture and Music family, Doreen was a second-generation Nanaimoite and third-generation British Columbian. She was an active supporter of her community for her entire life. She was a Brownie Leader, then very involved in programs with Nanaimo Family Life, and was instrumental in the creation of the Nanaimo Volunteer Centre. She was recognized by the City of Nanaimo for her dedicated service to its citizens. Even after moving to Berwick on the Lake in July 2019 she instigated the creation of a local history group. She was volunteering to the end, knitting blankets for the SPCA kitten program.Doreen and Keith were staunch supporters of music in Nanaimo, from Big Band to the Vancouver Island Symphony. In 2001 the City granted Doreen's request that the year be proclaimed Nanaimo's Celebration of Music Year. Doreen was named a "Person of Note" for her support of music programs.Doreen was always passionately enthusiastic about something, whether it be riding lessons, golfing, Tai Chi, gardening, baking, knitting, fashion, music, cats, or walking with her "sticks". She liked nothing more than a good meaty conversation and she was fiercely independent (just ask anyone who made the mistake of suggesting she try a walker).But with all her accomplishments, family was the centre of Doreen's life. She was a kind, non-judgmental supporter and confidante to all.The family is grateful to the medical support Doreen received, particularly from Dr. Schulson, Dr.Kenny, and Emergency Department staff at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.No service by request. Donations in memory of Doreen can be made to the Nanaimo & District Hospital Foundation. Published in The Times Colonist on Jan. 18, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close