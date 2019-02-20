Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doreen Lavonne Armstrong. View Sign

ARMSTRONG, Doreen L. (McMillan) August 9, 1938 - February 15, 2019 Our family is sad to announce the passing of Doreen Lavonne Armstrong. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bruce; son Morley, his daughter Tiffany; daughter Audrey Morris (Doug) their sons, Blair (Rachel) and Andrew (Tasia); son Kevin (Holly) and their children, Brody and Shaye. Doreen was born in Birch River, MB to Bud and Doris McMillan; older sister to Merita, Marylyn and Carolyn. Doreen and Bruce were married in Swan River, MB in 1957 where all three children were born. After establishing their strong roots in the Swan Valley, they had the opportunity to move to British Columbia living in Castlegar, Port Alberni and ultimately retiring in Victoria. Doreen's focus in life was family and friends who she kept dear to heart to the very end. Visitation will take place at McCall Gardens Redwood Chapel, 4665 Falaise Drive on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 6:30 - 8 pm. A Celebration of Doreen's Life with a reception to follow will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to your charity of choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019

