Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doreen Margaret Quaife. View Sign

QUAIFE, Doreen Margaret July 14, 1930 - February 7, 2019 With great sadness we announce the passing of Doreen Margaret Quaife at the Royal Jubilee Hospital after her courageous battle with cancer. Doreen was born in Victoria to David and Emily Dopp. Doreen was a devoted wife to John, a loving mother to Danny (Brenda) and grandmother to Aimee and Bryan (Candice), great-grandmother to Jasmyne, Dallen, Chantal, Micaela, Mia, Ashton, Aria, Phoenix, and step-grandchildren children Nicole and Luke. She was predeceased by sisters Elenor Geoghegan, Evelyn Lee and Thelma Helliwell. Doreen lived a good life surrounded by friends, travelling the world with John, teaching Tai Chi, exercising and entertaining. We will miss her beautiful smile and infectious laughter; and also her advice to all in need "This too shall pass". No flowers please, donations may be made to the Cancer Society.





QUAIFE, Doreen Margaret July 14, 1930 - February 7, 2019 With great sadness we announce the passing of Doreen Margaret Quaife at the Royal Jubilee Hospital after her courageous battle with cancer. Doreen was born in Victoria to David and Emily Dopp. Doreen was a devoted wife to John, a loving mother to Danny (Brenda) and grandmother to Aimee and Bryan (Candice), great-grandmother to Jasmyne, Dallen, Chantal, Micaela, Mia, Ashton, Aria, Phoenix, and step-grandchildren children Nicole and Luke. She was predeceased by sisters Elenor Geoghegan, Evelyn Lee and Thelma Helliwell. Doreen lived a good life surrounded by friends, travelling the world with John, teaching Tai Chi, exercising and entertaining. We will miss her beautiful smile and infectious laughter; and also her advice to all in need "This too shall pass". No flowers please, donations may be made to the Cancer Society. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close