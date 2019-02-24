QUAIFE, Doreen Margaret July 14, 1930 - February 7, 2019 With great sadness we announce the passing of Doreen Margaret Quaife at the Royal Jubilee Hospital after her courageous battle with cancer. Doreen was born in Victoria to David and Emily Dopp. Doreen was a devoted wife to John, a loving mother to Danny (Brenda) and grandmother to Aimee and Bryan (Candice), great-grandmother to Jasmyne, Dallen, Chantal, Micaela, Mia, Ashton, Aria, Phoenix, and step-grandchildren children Nicole and Luke. She was predeceased by sisters Elenor Geoghegan, Evelyn Lee and Thelma Helliwell. Doreen lived a good life surrounded by friends, travelling the world with John, teaching Tai Chi, exercising and entertaining. We will miss her beautiful smile and infectious laughter; and also her advice to all in need "This too shall pass". No flowers please, donations may be made to the Cancer Society.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019