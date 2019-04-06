Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doreen Maud Jenkins. View Sign

JENKINS, Doreen Maud March 31, 1923 - March 28, 2019 It is with sadness that we announce that Doreen died peacefully on March 28, 2019, three days before her 96th birthday. She was born in Plymouth, Devon, England to parents, Arthur and Frances Kingdon. Her very dear husband of 67 years, Harry, predeceased her in January of 2014. She is survived by her daughter, Louise (Charles); her son, Paul (Jean); grandchildren, Andrew (Jessica), Sarah (James), Katherine (Mike), Erica (Phil), and great-grandchildren, Zachary, Emma, Lilah, and Evan. She was a lovely lady who saw a lot in her lifetime from war to peace, long separations when Harry was at sea with the navy, and then immigration to Canada in 1954. Doreen and Harry always said that was the best decision they ever made. We will remember her for her deep kindness to everyone, her dedication to family, her love of nature, her self-discipline and ability to organize, her resourcefulness, her fun surprises, and her outgoing nature. She had the gift of hospitality and hosted many English teas and dinners. Letter writing to friends, family, and shut-ins was a favourite interest of Doreen's. Volunteer work was very much a part of her adult life, and she was known for her reliable, comforting presence with the Canadian Cancer Society where she served with Harry. She also spent many years performing voluntary service at church. Special thanks to Rev. Erik Trovall of Peace Lutheran for his many kindnesses. Also, the family is grateful to the staff of Sidney All Care Residence for their loving and excellent care. Doreen's funeral will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 2295 Weiler Ave, Sidney, BC, followed by a luncheon in the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Our Place Society, the Canadian Red Cross, or Peace Lutheran Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019

