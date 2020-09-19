MOTTERSHEAD, Doreen May With great sadness the family of Doreen May Mottershead announces her passing away on August 30, 2020 at her home in Duncan, B.C. at the age of 90. Doreen was born on July 20, 1930 in Victoria, BC. Predeceased by her son Donald Earl in 2004 and son-in-law Colin in 2019. Doreen is survived by her son Billy (Susan), daughters Lynne (Ken), Teresa (Daryl), Sharon (Paul), Sue (Ted), as well as her special grandchildren, Tricia (Kevin), Richard, Heather (Hunter), Jay (Steff), Melissa (Jared), Cam, Dina, Jeremy and 9 great-grandchildren. Doreen enjoyed and cherished her time spent with her family and friends. She was a hard worker and provided many years of volunteering. She was an avid walker and enjoyed singing, swimming, baking, gardening and the great outdoors. The family would like to thank all of the care givers for their hard, dedicated work that they provided to Doreen . A private celebration of mom's life will be held at a future date in Duncan. Donations in memory of Doreen may be made to a charity of your choice.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store