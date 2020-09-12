Doreen Poirier

1/1
POIRIER, Doreen (nee Beecher) September 10, 1929 - August 20, 2020 Doreen passed away peacefully in her home in Jordan River at the age of 90 with her family by her side. Doreen was born in Victoria, B.C., graduated from Mount View High School, and took her teacher training at the old Normal School (Camosun College). She taught at Jordan River School when it was a thriving community with a two-room school, and later in the Sooke area. Along with her sister Joan she participated in the Sooke Craft Fair for many years. Predeceased by her younger sister Nancy Gosse, survived by her husband of 68 years, Richard (Dick) Poirier; her sister Joan MacLeod; her kids Rick (Laurie); Barry (Sheryl); and Margaret (Brian); and grandchildren Garett; Kyle (Sam); Caleb; Stacey (Blake); Colin; Willie (Dominique); Becky; and many great-grandchildren. Doreen touched many lives on The Hilltop. She will be remembered for her joyous loud laugh, especially when she laughed with her daughter Margaret. Doreen was always there when anyone needed a helping hand, a little advice, or just some information. Her memory never failed her. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the BCSPCA or BC Cancer Society.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
