WALKER, Doreen Ruby nee Abbott, born January 30, 1929 passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020 at the age of 91. Born in Victoria to Gladys and Bob, Doreen was eldest sister to Diana, Bob and Bill.



Predeceased by her husband Robert (Buzz) in 1992, daughter Susan Bolitho in 2000 and son Jim in 2010. Forever remembered by her surviving children, Bob (Sheryl), Bill (Laura) and Diane Sollis (Thomas). Loving Nana to Kristi and Bryce; Jarrod and Kimberly; Ryan and Drew; and ten great grandchildren.



After retirement from the T Eaton Co., Doreen enjoyed 25 years of travel including cruises with her friend Rachel, getaways with her “Hawaii bunch” and many visits with her family and friends in the UK.



The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Bay Kiwanis for the care and support they have provided for her over the past years.



A service is to be held on Friday May 8 at 2:00 PM, DIGNITY First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria BC. Should you choose, donations can be made to Oak Bay Kiwanis Pavilion, 3034 Cedar Hill Rd., Victoria BC V8T 3J3.



Due to the current health situation, please visit

