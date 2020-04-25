RIOPKA, Doreen December 23, 1943 - February 26, 2020 Doreen died peacefully in her beloved apartment of 35 years. Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba she is survived by her daughter Pamela Holliday (Dave), brothers George (Beverly), John (Beth), and David (Sheila). Doreen retired as a highly valued home care provider in the Greater Victoria Region. She was proud of the service she gave her community. In her retirement she enjoyed watching old movies and the privacy of her home. Special Thanks to Doreen's care worker and buddy, Susan of St. Elizz. Doreen left this world as she wished, with a window open and a good movie playing. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Doreen's memory to The Women In Need Society or a charity of your choice.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020