Doris Emily Neville
NEVILLE, Doris Emily Passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 at the age of 79. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 45 years in 2010. She will be lovingly missed by her daughter Brenda (Chris), her two adored grandchildren, her son Stephen (Cynthia), her brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, and her many good and life-long friends. No service by request. In lieu of flowers, please donate in the memory of Doris to a favorite charity. Thank you to all at Oak Bay Lodge for your care. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria
1803 QUADRA ST
Victoria, BC V8T 4B8
(250) 388-5155
