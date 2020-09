Or Copy this URL to Share

Mom passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. Each family member spent time with her telling her how important she was in their lives and how loved she was. Mom leaves behind her daughter Bev York, grandchildren Dan York, Amber York, Colby Middlestead, Gerry Norton Jr. Surviving sister Margaret Denton (Greta). No service by request.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store