JACKSON, Doris After a life well lived and with meaning, Doris passed peacefully at The Gorge Road Extended Care Hospital on December 9, 2019 at the grand age of 100. She was born in Yorkshire England July 25, 1919 the youngest of 7 children. She leaves behind two daughters Philippa (Gerry) and Rachel (Raul), 3 grand children, 3 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild. She also leaves extended family in Britain and Ontario and cherished friends. She was extremely proud of her nursing career and loved to tell many a story of those times in Britain and abroad. She will be remembered for many things; her caring and soft-spoken ways, her stubbornness, keen sense of humour and love of life. She lived with dignity, strength and humour. Thank you to the staff at The Kensington for the happy years Doris spent there. Thanks to Beacon Services; with their assistance she was able to remain at the Kensington till June of 2019. Thanks also to the nurses, doctors and staff of Gorge Road Extended Care Hospital - Water View Unit. She was well taken care of. You have our gratitude. No service by request. Doris will be interred beside her husband Philip at St. Mary's Anglican Church Cemetery, Duncan. Rest in peace, Mum. We all love and miss you so very much. We respectfully ask that no flowers be sent, but instead make a donation to your favourite charity on Doris' behalf. To leave a condolence or make a donation please visit







