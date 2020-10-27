1/
Doris L. FRAME
December 13, 1922 - September 24, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In her 97th year, Dorie died peacefully in her sleep at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, BC, following a brief illness.

Born in Uxbridge, ON, daughter of Clara and Russell Pollock and elder sister of Joyce (all deceased), Dorie graduated in physiotherapy at University of Toronto in 1945 and worked in hospitals in Ottawa, London, ON, Toronto and Calgary.

Following marriage in 1950 and the birth of daughter, Susan in 1954 and son, Roger in 1957, she moved with her family to Calgary in 1959. In 2006, she moved to Victoria where she was a long time resident at Carlton House until shortly before her death. She is survived by her daughter in Vancouver, son in Oakville, ex-husband Lorne in Victoria and grandchildren Aubrey in Vancouver and Quenton in Montreal.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved