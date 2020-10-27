In her 97th year, Dorie died peacefully in her sleep at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, BC, following a brief illness.



Born in Uxbridge, ON, daughter of Clara and Russell Pollock and elder sister of Joyce (all deceased), Dorie graduated in physiotherapy at University of Toronto in 1945 and worked in hospitals in Ottawa, London, ON, Toronto and Calgary.



Following marriage in 1950 and the birth of daughter, Susan in 1954 and son, Roger in 1957, she moved with her family to Calgary in 1959. In 2006, she moved to Victoria where she was a long time resident at Carlton House until shortly before her death. She is survived by her daughter in Vancouver, son in Oakville, ex-husband Lorne in Victoria and grandchildren Aubrey in Vancouver and Quenton in Montreal.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store