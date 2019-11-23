HANSEN, Doris M. April 30, 1933 - November 6, 2019 Doris passed peacefully surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband Arnold, daughter Denise, son Brett (Tina), and sister Kathleen. She was the proud grandmother to Sean, Morgan, and Cole. Doris was a very talented artist, which showed in her beautiful painting, doll making, and quilting. May each stitch in her quilts remind us of all the memories we have created and shared. No service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Wild ARC in recognition of her love for animals.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019