HOLDEN, Doris Muriel (Boon) January 31, 1924 to January 31, 2020 Deeply saddened, we announce the death of our beloved mother, grandmother and mother-in-law in the early morning hours of her 96th birthday. Mom, Grannie, Doris will be profoundly missed by her immediate and extended family, and by her many dear friends. The only daughter of the late James and Muriel Boon, Doris was predeceased by her husband Dr. Charles Patrick Holden (1995) and by her daughter Dr. Lynn Holden (2015), and is survived by daughters Joan Rose and Jill Bruce, son-in-law Lindsay Bruce, grandson Matthew Rose, and granddaughters Anna and Claire Bruce. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law David and Frances Boon, and her nieces Jane Boon-Pearlstine and Victoria Boon. Doris was born and raised in Montreal. One of the benefits of her father's CN Railway job was a family rail pass, which allowed Doris and her brother to spend some idyllic summers in the Perth/Lanark/Robertson Lake area staying with various cousins. That rail pass also took Doris and David to the New York World's Fair in 1939, a childhood highlight. Out of high school, Doris entered nursing at the Montreal General Hospital, where she met her future husband at a special tea. As president of her nursing class she had been given the honour of 'pouring tea' that year. After a romantic courtship of music, poetry, and letters, Doris and Pat were married in 1945. As a military couple they were moved frequently, starting out their married life in Victoria, followed by postings to Montreal, Fredericton, Whitehorse (twice), Kingston, and Germany. During the period from 1952 to 1953 Mom 'held the fort' with three young girls under the age of 6 while Pat did a rotation in Korea and Japan. Their final posting was back to Victoria, for which they were grateful. After Pat left the army, Doris worked with him as his afternoon nurse at a small clinic they started and operated. Upon Pat's second retirement, Doris and he travelled widely, enjoying the beer, wine and people wherever they landed. Mom was a woman of great character and grace. She was wise, understanding, and demonstrated remarkable strength and resilience. Generous of spirit, she not only supported and encouraged her daughters and grandchildren in the things that mattered to them, but she always had others under her wing in her kind and compassionate way. Ever curious, Mom read widely and would be lost without her newspaper or news channel. And not one to sit idly, she strongly supported her chosen political party, and signed up for various classes over the years including dog obedience, Scottish country dancing, the ins and outs of antique jewelry, and Japanese flower arranging. To her relatives and numerous friends, Mom was loving, loyal, and an exceptional hostess, creating opportunities for much fun over parties and feasts. It will be well remembered that Mom took immense pleasure connecting with her grandchildren, speaking regularly with her brother and sister-in-law in Ottawa, writing lovely notes to others, dressing up in wild and wonderful costumes, and spending time with her favourite pooch, Woody. She has been and will continue to be a role model for many, and is responsible for countless treasured memories. Mom loved her family and we loved her, and although she will be greatly missed she has left an indelible impression on our lives. There will be no service by request. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.





