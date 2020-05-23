“Doris” “Nina” “Nana” “Mama Bear”. Born in Leytonstone, England, she lived in London’s east end during WWII, saw the bombing of their neighbourhood and was evacuated to the country-side along with her siblings where they were retrieved by their parents to live in a gypsy caravan. After the war, her family immigrated to Canada - first to Edmonton and then to Victoria. A beautiful karaoke singer, great gardener, cat lover. She enjoyed the past 27 winters with many friends in Guayabitos, Mexico. Predeceased by her loving parents Ernie Davies and Trixie Lowes. Survived by her brother Pete and sister June; sons Gary "Bear" (Sharon), Don (Stacey), David; grandkids Todd Etherington (Angie), Gary Glenn, Baylie, Keona, Meagan; gr-grandkids Graden, Ava; daughter-in-law Deb and many other family and friends who will miss her. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences and requests for notice of the celebration can be sent to NinaRIP@outlook.com



