Doris Zenuik (née Mailhoit) was born in Edmonton, Alberta and passed away peacefully in Victoria, B.C. at the age of 90. Predeceased by her husbands, Alex MacKenzie, Paul Berg, and William Zenuik, and her son-in-laws, Bruno Banzer and Richard Baer. Doris is survived by her children Sandra Banzer, Trish Baer, and Michael Berg (Lucretia); her grandchildren Teri Mugford (Rick), Christopher Baer (Jessica) and Matthew Baer; her great grandchildren Scott and Shelby Mugford; and her great-great-grandson Liam Mugford. Doris enjoyed knitting, gardening and watching Canucks hockey games. She was very disappointed when the recent NHL season was cancelled. A celebration of life will be held for Doris at a future date TBA.



