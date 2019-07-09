IRIS, Doris Veronica (nee Randall) April 11, 1923 - July 3, 2019 Doris passed away at the age of 96. Born in Timmins, Ontario, she served in the CWAC from 1943 to 1946, rising to the level of Sergeant, and married Frederick Charles Iris (deceased) that same year. They made their home in Richmond Hill, where they raised a daughter and four sons. On retirement in 1988 they moved to Victoria to be near children and grandchildren, and enjoyed boating and travel. She is survived by her daughter Carolyn Berry (David), sons Randy, David (Nancy), Ron and Rob; grandchildren Liza (Ryan) Leung, Jenny Byers (Cam), Shelley Carson (Jeff) and Dustin Stephens; and great-grandchildren Hannah and Heidi Byers, and Spencer and Madeleine Carson. Funeral at Sands Funeral Chapel, 1803 Quadra Street, Victoria, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, with viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 and a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Broadmead Care. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 9 to July 10, 2019