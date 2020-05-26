Dorothy Alfreda Norris peacefully passed away on the 8 May 2020. Born 3 Sep 1920 in Tacoma, Washington.



Predeceased by her husband Robert, brother Ernie, sister Marjorie, daughter Jeanne, son-in-law Eric. Survived by her son Don/Wendy, daughter Wendy, grandchildren Wayne/Lisa, Chris/Kimberley, Evan/Jacquie, Angela, Rebecca/Dan, Cal, Michelle, great-grandchildren Melody, Wyatt, Rachael, Kylie, Zachary, Brianna, Izabel, Janet and Emily. She volunteered at the Royal BC Museum for many years. She always had cookies in the house and you would always go home with some. Every year in November she would be in Hawaii, and also took many cruises. Road trip across Canada in their camper. She will be missed. Thanks to the staff at Saanich Peninsula Hospital for all their care. A special thanks to Dr. George Wray. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.



