HORBAL, Dorothy Alice May (nee Anderson) December 11, 1924 - February 4, 2019 We regret to inform you of the passing of Dorothy Horbal. Please join us in remembering her on Tuesday, February 19th, 2019, at Sands Funeral Chapel - Colwood (317 Goldstream Ave, Victoria BC). There will be a viewing between 10-12pm, a funeral service at 12pm, with burial at Hatley Memorial Gardens to follow, and then back to the funeral home for a reception, where you may share stories of this amazingly charismatic woman. Condolences may be left at - sandscolwood.ca
Sands Funeral Chapel - Colwood
317 GOLDSTREAM AVE
Victoria, BC V9B 2W4
(250) 478-3821
