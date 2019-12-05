Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Allan. View Sign Obituary

Dorothy was born on October 27, 1928 in Vancouver and lived most of her life in the Greater Vancouver area, before moving to Claresholm, Alberta and then most recently to Victoria, B.C.



Dorothy was the older of two beloved daughters, born to Lucy and Harry Tilt. Dorothy was not only the elder to her sister Audrey (Crampton), they were most notably "best buds". These two vibrant ladies were often seen arm and arm in their matching white coats, which brought smiles and friendly inquiries - "Are you twins?" The joie de vivre and camaraderie of these two was matched only by their maverick spirit, which inspired them to become licensed pilots while only in their late teens and early twenties.



Dorothy was a woman of herculean strength, both physically and emotionally. She was predeceased by her husband Alexander Allan in 1981 and was always a fiercely loving and generous source of support to her five children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Dorothy had a famous and much loved sense of humour, which could be counted on to lighten spirits. It also inspired those around her to think twice and truly savour the moment. Dorothy's one liners could be counted on right up to the end, which brought both smiles and tears to those present.



Dorothy brought a level of commitment and strength to all that she did, including her job as the last hand chocolate dipper at Purdys Chocolates until her retirement at age 69. To this much loved role (of "Purdys Grandma") Dorothy brought her signature high energy, unwavering commitment, and sense of humour.



Greatest of all of Dorothy's many strengths was her passion for animals. Dorothy's passion and compassion for animals was evident her entire life. There was just something different in her smile when she was in the company of any animal - they were kindred spirits. Dorothy had an instinctive gift caring for all animals, whether it was an injured sparrow or a rescued dog. Dorothy's genuine admiration and love infused her with an advocacy that knew no bounds.



Dorothy was what is good in this world, and her spirit will be forever cherished by all those she touched. It was truly a privilege to know and love her.



By request, in lieu of a service there will be a Celebration of Life Open House at the Crampton Residence on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1-4 pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the BC SPCA or Wild Life Society are greatly appreciated.

Dorothy was born on October 27, 1928 in Vancouver and lived most of her life in the Greater Vancouver area, before moving to Claresholm, Alberta and then most recently to Victoria, B.C.Dorothy was the older of two beloved daughters, born to Lucy and Harry Tilt. Dorothy was not only the elder to her sister Audrey (Crampton), they were most notably "best buds". These two vibrant ladies were often seen arm and arm in their matching white coats, which brought smiles and friendly inquiries - "Are you twins?" The joie de vivre and camaraderie of these two was matched only by their maverick spirit, which inspired them to become licensed pilots while only in their late teens and early twenties.Dorothy was a woman of herculean strength, both physically and emotionally. She was predeceased by her husband Alexander Allan in 1981 and was always a fiercely loving and generous source of support to her five children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Dorothy had a famous and much loved sense of humour, which could be counted on to lighten spirits. It also inspired those around her to think twice and truly savour the moment. Dorothy's one liners could be counted on right up to the end, which brought both smiles and tears to those present.Dorothy brought a level of commitment and strength to all that she did, including her job as the last hand chocolate dipper at Purdys Chocolates until her retirement at age 69. To this much loved role (of "Purdys Grandma") Dorothy brought her signature high energy, unwavering commitment, and sense of humour.Greatest of all of Dorothy's many strengths was her passion for animals. Dorothy's passion and compassion for animals was evident her entire life. There was just something different in her smile when she was in the company of any animal - they were kindred spirits. Dorothy had an instinctive gift caring for all animals, whether it was an injured sparrow or a rescued dog. Dorothy's genuine admiration and love infused her with an advocacy that knew no bounds.Dorothy was what is good in this world, and her spirit will be forever cherished by all those she touched. It was truly a privilege to know and love her.By request, in lieu of a service there will be a Celebration of Life Open House at the Crampton Residence on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1-4 pm.In lieu of flowers, donations to the BC SPCA or Wild Life Society are greatly appreciated. Published in The Times Colonist from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close