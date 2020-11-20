PEARSON, Dorothy Anne Wentworth Husband January 27, 1931 - November 7, 2020 Born in Vernon, B.C, one of six children. Anne spent her early childhood in Lavington, before moving into their ancestral house in the Coldstream which is located at the northern end of Kalamalka Lake, on Husband Road. Anne enrolled to the Royal Jubilee Hospital Nursing school, graduating in 1953. While raising 3 children with Don in Cordova Bay, Anne enjoyed her passion for gardening, walking, and hiking. Anne also spent many hours tending to her vegetable garden, her rock garden, and picking berries from around the neighborhood. In her spare time, Anne was a published author of three history books and an avid supporter of cheering on either her children or grandchildren at any sporting event. Anne (and Don) traveled to the USA, England, France, and Italy to enjoy the artwork, food, history, scenery, and using their newly acquired language for that region. Preceded in death by her parents, one brother, two sisters, and husband Don. She is survived by her son Douglas, daughters Patricia (Lorne), Dianne, sisters Sue and June (Gus), five grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. Anne was cremated per her wishes. Spreading of ashes and service will be announced in the future. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com