1/1
Dorothy Anne Pearson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PEARSON, Dorothy Anne Wentworth Husband January 27, 1931 - November 7, 2020 Born in Vernon, B.C, one of six children. Anne spent her early childhood in Lavington, before moving into their ancestral house in the Coldstream which is located at the northern end of Kalamalka Lake, on Husband Road. Anne enrolled to the Royal Jubilee Hospital Nursing school, graduating in 1953. While raising 3 children with Don in Cordova Bay, Anne enjoyed her passion for gardening, walking, and hiking. Anne also spent many hours tending to her vegetable garden, her rock garden, and picking berries from around the neighborhood. In her spare time, Anne was a published author of three history books and an avid supporter of cheering on either her children or grandchildren at any sporting event. Anne (and Don) traveled to the USA, England, France, and Italy to enjoy the artwork, food, history, scenery, and using their newly acquired language for that region. Preceded in death by her parents, one brother, two sisters, and husband Don. She is survived by her son Douglas, daughters Patricia (Lorne), Dianne, sisters Sue and June (Gus), five grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. Anne was cremated per her wishes. Spreading of ashes and service will be announced in the future. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service - Downtown
#1 - 1315 Cook Street
Victoria, BC V8V 4A3
(250) 385-4465
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved