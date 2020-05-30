THOMSON, Dorothy Anne Dorothy Anne Thomson, loving wife of Allan Clark Thomson and mother of Alison May Haupapa (Thomson), and the late Allan Paul Thomson, died peacefully on May 24th, 2020 at The Gardens in Qualicum Beach. Dorothy is predeceased by her son Allan Thomson, sister Margie, brothers John and Jimmy. Survived by her loving husband of 63 years Allan Thomson, daughter Alison (Akapita) Haupapa of Parksville, BC. Grandchildren Melissa (Austin) Tokarek, Lacey (Josh) Dueck and Amanda (Darren) Vines. Great-Grandchildren Jasper, Sawyer, Myloh, Nova, Vienna, Finley, Hudson and Halle Rain. Siblings Billy and Julie Thomson (Victoria, BC) and Rose and Tony Geric (Vancouver, BC) Dorothy was Born in Glasgow, Scotland in 1936. She Immigrated to Canada settling in Victoria, BC in 1957. She worked as a librarian at the Victoria Public Library. After which she moved on to work for the BC Medical Services until her retirement in 1992. Just a few short years after her retirement she built her dream home in Parksville and moved there in 1995. Dorothy was her family Matriarch. She loved her family. Dorothy was always dignified, classy, kind and a very loving wife and mother. We would like to thank the staff at Qualicum Gardens for all the wonderful care and love that Dorothy received during her 8 years with you. Dorothy will be missed by all who knew her. Her love is carried on through her family and friends. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.yatesmemorial.ca YATES MEMORIAL SERVICES 1.877.264.3848 "Lives Cherished and Celebrated"
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.