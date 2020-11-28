BAXTER, Dorothy It is with great sadness for the family to announce the passing of Dorothy Baxter, who passed away peacefully on October 26th, 2020. Pre-deceased by her husband Gordon in 2010. She enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved taking long walks with her friends, she loved music, going to plays, and reading. She enjoyed playing bridge, and going on outings. She had worked at the National Film Board of Canada, where she met Gordon. The last few years she had resided at Sunrise Senior Living in Victoria. The family wishes to thank all the staff there who took such wonderful care of her. We are very grateful. She will be missed. At her request, there will be no service.







