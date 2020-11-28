1/1
Dorothy Baxter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BAXTER, Dorothy It is with great sadness for the family to announce the passing of Dorothy Baxter, who passed away peacefully on October 26th, 2020. Pre-deceased by her husband Gordon in 2010. She enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved taking long walks with her friends, she loved music, going to plays, and reading. She enjoyed playing bridge, and going on outings. She had worked at the National Film Board of Canada, where she met Gordon. The last few years she had resided at Sunrise Senior Living in Victoria. The family wishes to thank all the staff there who took such wonderful care of her. We are very grateful. She will be missed. At her request, there will be no service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 28 to Dec. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved