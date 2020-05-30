Dorothy Cameron
CAMERON, Dorothy Dorothy passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead. Dorothy was born in Sheho, Saskatchewan, raised in Kimberly BC, then came to Victoria in 1937 to study nurse training at Royal Jubilee Hospital. She met Charlie and after they married, they settled in Victoria to raise their family. Family was at the core of who Dorothy was. She was predeceased by husband Charlie who she was married to for 54 years. Her sons, Gord (Barb) and Don (Ingrid) and grandchildren Brett, Erin, Jess and Anna, plus great-grandchildren Maelle, Thaxton, Cohen, Marlow and Felix, meant everything to her. She gave guidance, unconditional love and support to all her family in a caring, thoughtful, positive and humorous way. Dorothy is survived by her loving sister, Beryl and relatives in the Kootneys as well as Alberta. As an active nurse during the war, she made friendships that lasted throughout her life with the Royal Jubilee Alumni Association. With Charlie, she was active in the St Andrews and Caledonia Society plus many of the activities associated with Hollyrood House. Scottish dancing, Burns Night, the odd haggis now and then was always on the cards. Playing cards, specifically Bridge, was an important part of her extended social family, with cards being played two or three evenings a week plus many New Year's Eves being brought in with her winning hands. Dorothy and Charlie were proud and active members of the Dogwood Trailer Club, participating in many trailer rallies up and down the island. The love of travel extended to trips to the Maritimes to explore her ancestral roots, plus Scotland, Ireland, Hawaii and Australia. Many cherished friendships were made and nurtured throughout her years, including those made at Highgate Lodge in her later years. Dorothy was a nurse throughout her life, exhibiting the strength, compassion, wisdom, and caring associated with this noble profession. As a strong willed, proud woman, she never wanted her age to be mentioned, but let us just say that her life was book ended by two global pandemics. Special thanks to the professional care aides and nurses at Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead who consistently provided exceptional care to Dorothy. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, no Celebration of Life will be held. Instead, please remember Dorothy in your heart. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
