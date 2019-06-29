Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Culham. View Sign Obituary

Dorothy lived a wonderful life filled with passion, purpose and love for others. She embraced each day with enthusiasm and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Predeceased by her parents, Connie and Bill Traynor, she will be lovingly remembered by her husband Ken, sisters Donna (Don) and Diane (Tom), daughter Kathleen (Kevin), sons Cameron, and James (Eliza) and her grandchildren Nicole (Jamie), Stephanie, John, Siboney, and Leilei.



After her school years at Davin and Central Collegiate in Regina, she graduated from the General Hospital and worked with the Victorian Order of Nurses and engaged in care for others. Dorothy then launched her real estate career in 1970 which kept her busy right up to 1990. With her partners she formed a successful company, Regina Real Estate. In her retirement Dorothy was involved in a ladies fashion business, enjoying beautiful design and fabrics (especially anything in leopard print!). Her creativity and love of beautiful things was woven through all the days of her life. In Regina she was committed to her community, actively involved with the Chamber of Commerce and a part of heritage and palliative care committees. In 1990 Dorothy and Ken retired at Arbutus Ridge on Vancouver Island where they enjoyed an active and happy retirement, spending plenty of time outdoors, at family events and travelling.



Dorothy enjoyed a wide variety of passions and interests and was committed to spiritual growth with her Bible Study groups. Ever active - whether oil painting, sculpting, choir, tennis, golf, cross country skiing, swimming, marathon running or travelling - she loved trying them all. But always way out in front was Dorothy's love for people. Nothing topped family time.



The family would like to thank the wonderful team at Mount Tolmie Hospital for their exceptional love and care for Dorothy in her final years. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 31 at 1:00 pm at Oak Bay United Church with a reception to follow at Uplands Golf Club.



Condolences to the family may be provided at

Dorothy lived a wonderful life filled with passion, purpose and love for others. She embraced each day with enthusiasm and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Predeceased by her parents, Connie and Bill Traynor, she will be lovingly remembered by her husband Ken, sisters Donna (Don) and Diane (Tom), daughter Kathleen (Kevin), sons Cameron, and James (Eliza) and her grandchildren Nicole (Jamie), Stephanie, John, Siboney, and Leilei.After her school years at Davin and Central Collegiate in Regina, she graduated from the General Hospital and worked with the Victorian Order of Nurses and engaged in care for others. Dorothy then launched her real estate career in 1970 which kept her busy right up to 1990. With her partners she formed a successful company, Regina Real Estate. In her retirement Dorothy was involved in a ladies fashion business, enjoying beautiful design and fabrics (especially anything in leopard print!). Her creativity and love of beautiful things was woven through all the days of her life. In Regina she was committed to her community, actively involved with the Chamber of Commerce and a part of heritage and palliative care committees. In 1990 Dorothy and Ken retired at Arbutus Ridge on Vancouver Island where they enjoyed an active and happy retirement, spending plenty of time outdoors, at family events and travelling.Dorothy enjoyed a wide variety of passions and interests and was committed to spiritual growth with her Bible Study groups. Ever active - whether oil painting, sculpting, choir, tennis, golf, cross country skiing, swimming, marathon running or travelling - she loved trying them all. But always way out in front was Dorothy's love for people. Nothing topped family time.The family would like to thank the wonderful team at Mount Tolmie Hospital for their exceptional love and care for Dorothy in her final years. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 31 at 1:00 pm at Oak Bay United Church with a reception to follow at Uplands Golf Club.Condolences to the family may be provided at Published in The Times Colonist on June 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close