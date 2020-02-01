Dorothy E. "Dot" Arthur

Obituary

ARTHUR, Dorothy E. "Dot" Passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the age of 101. Predeceased by her loving husband Alex and her dear son Terry. Beloved mother of Lorne (Yvonne). Cherished grandmother of Derek (Tanya) and Sheryl (Dave). Proud great-grandmother of Nathan, Amanda, Cole and Jamieson. We would like to thank the staff of Selkirk Dayton for their care and kindness in her final year. "Loved by all." No service by request.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 2020
