1/1
Dorothy E. McDOWELL
August 19, 1938 - September 16, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dorothy Elizabeth McDowell, née Rance, who died peacefully in Victoria, Canada. After attending Kildare St School in Dublin, Dorothy became a celebrated pianist of the Royal Irish Academy of Music and a popular entertainer, playing for Jackie Kennedy in 1967. She was a prolific reader, and a keen and witty observer of the world. She was predeceased by her beloved parents Harry and Betty Rance, and is survived by her husband Sid; brother Albert and his wife Joan and children Stephen and Melissa and family; children Maureen and Ian and their spouses Steve and Carolynn; grandchildren Nicholas, Laura, Max, Sean, Siobhan, Dylan, Brendan, and Molly; great-grandchildren Zephyr and Luke; cousins Teddy, Harry, Una and Leonie and extended family; and the Flewett family. We thank the wonderful staff at The Summit care home. Dorothy’s heart remained in Dublin, her life’s love. Her spirit is with her friends and loved ones.

“My world forever, the sunshine of your smile.”

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved