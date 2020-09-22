It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dorothy Elizabeth McDowell, née Rance, who died peacefully in Victoria, Canada. After attending Kildare St School in Dublin, Dorothy became a celebrated pianist of the Royal Irish Academy of Music and a popular entertainer, playing for Jackie Kennedy in 1967. She was a prolific reader, and a keen and witty observer of the world. She was predeceased by her beloved parents Harry and Betty Rance, and is survived by her husband Sid; brother Albert and his wife Joan and children Stephen and Melissa and family; children Maureen and Ian and their spouses Steve and Carolynn; grandchildren Nicholas, Laura, Max, Sean, Siobhan, Dylan, Brendan, and Molly; great-grandchildren Zephyr and Luke; cousins Teddy, Harry, Una and Leonie and extended family; and the Flewett family. We thank the wonderful staff at The Summit care home. Dorothy’s heart remained in Dublin, her life’s love. Her spirit is with her friends and loved ones.



“My world forever, the sunshine of your smile.”



