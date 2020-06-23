Pike, Dorothy E. “Dee”– Passed away peacefully June 18, 2020, in Victoria, B.C. sixteen days before her 94th birthday. Born in Prince Rupert, B.C. Dee was the eldest daughter of Reginald Newcomb and Evelyn Willigar, formerly of Cumberland County, Nova Scotia.



She will be dearly missed by her daughter Pam “Pepper” Gaudio of Victoria, B.C., and her son Ross Pike of Surrey, B.C., and her seven grandchildren. Her sister Doris E. Stewart predeceased her in 1998 and her former husband Chris Pike in 2001.



Dee has a special place in Canada’s Aviation history having been the last surviving wife of an AVRO test pilot. She enjoyed her years living in Malton, Ontario, before the closure of the AVRO Arrow project.



Her home in Victoria reflected her love of antiques and collectables. Working in her garden brought her great joy. Her knowledge of plants was incredible. A lifelong learner, Dee taught herself to read at age four and particularly enjoyed biographies and mysteries.



She loved going to the Salvation Army and St. Vincent de Paul in Langford where she became known as “The Crochet Lady” donating many beautiful handmade baby outfits and doilies. Dee will be missed by many friends and acquaintances in the community.



To honor her wishes there will be no service.



