TUBMAN, Dorothy E. (nee Galvin) April 16, 1937 - July 9, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dorothy, a much-loved wife, mother and grandmother. For many years she battled diabetes and other health issues and was hospitalized for several days before she died peacefully. Predeceased by her parents Mary Evelyn (nee Lavery) and Clarence Galvin. She is survived and greatly missed by her loving husband Bob Tubman, her children Deborah Tubman, Margot Tubman (Thomas Broeren), Shaun Tubman (Christine) and Heather Tubman; her grandchildren; Meara Tubman-Broeren (Jonathan Walls), Rose Tubman-Broeren, Olivia Tubman, Jordan Tubman (Elora Koster), Seth Tubman-Watkins and sister Kathleen (Derek) Gaye. HERS WAS A LIFE WELL LIVED Dorothy was born in Victoria and attended St. Anne's Academy which was an important part of her growing up and where she met lifelong friends. She met Bob in 1955, they married in 1956 and started married life in Victoria. The family moved to Tahsis in 1962. There were no roads in those years so to travel there you either took the coastal steamer Uchuck II or traveled on small float planes, mainly Beavers and Cessnas. The four years spent there were a great time in Dorothy's life. After leaving Tahsis and with four children it was across Canada by train to Montreal then Cunard liner to Southampton, England with no job or housing lined up, however it worked out and the family spent a year in England in a Council House which came with Bob's teaching job. The family spent a lot of time exploring the London area, the west of England, Scotland, staying with friends in Paris and travelling Western Europe in a Volkswagen van. The family came back to hometown Victoria, bought a house and put down roots. At this time the family became members of the Thomas More Centre, a church affiliated group emphasizing family values and tolerance for all people. For many years this group played a large role in Dorothy's life. When all the children were in school Dorothy began taking UVic courses one at the time until she was qualified for a full year of teacher training. She then began part-time teaching in the elementary schools of the Victoria School District, eventually moving to full time. Ultimately, Dorothy took a leave of absence for a year and completed her degree. She graduated from UVic on the same weekend as one of her daughters. Dorothy loved to travel and did different things such as taking a course at Trinity College, Dublin and exploring Ireland for 5 weeks, spending 6 weeks in Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji, camping in Namibia, visiting Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe and spending time in Lesotho and South Africa. On cruises (she loved to cruise) she visited such places as Italy, Greece, Turkey, Crete, Chile, The Falkland Islands and Argentina. She cruised through the Panama Canal Twice. Dorothy had five main interests: her family of which she was fiercely proud; reading (she enjoyed book groups); playing bridge; storytelling and exploring the local coast, Gulf Islands and San Juan Islands in our sailboat "Diviner" which she did for thirty years. Dorothy loved to tell stories informally in social situations and in a more formal setting. She could tell both serious stories and ones to make you laugh. She belonged to the Victoria Story Tellers Guild and three years ago became an Honorary Life Member. She was thrilled at this recognition for her work in the Guild. Dorothy played a huge role in her family's life and she will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association. A gathering will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com