FETTERLY, Dorothy Elizaberth Dorothy Elizabeth Fetterly (nee Richardson) passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the Helen Henderson Care Centre in Kingston, Ontario. Predeceased by parents Thomas and Eliza Richardson, and sisters Vera, Patricia and Grace, and beloved husband of 58 years, John Clinton McIntosh Fetterly "Fett", and grandson, Jesse Michael Fetterly. Survived by brother Thomas Richardson. Much loved mother of Paul (Mary Anne), Mark, Jane (Michael Adams), Mary Ellen (Mike Shortt), Sandy (Michelle Hall), and Rhena Tevendale. Cherished Nana to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Dorothy returned home to Ontario 9 years ago, after more than 30 years in Victoria, to be closer to her daughters, son-in-law, and their families. She quickly made new friends at the Royale Place Retirement Residence in Kingston and lived there up until 8 weeks ago. We are grateful for the friends she made there as well as the loving support she received from the attentive staff. The final stop on her journey was the Helen Henderson Care Centre where she received truly exceptional care. We are so thankful for the devoted family of staff members who made Mom feel special and treated her with respect and dignity. Dorothy was generous with her time and made others feel special and loved. After many years of volunteer work with a variety of organizations, the first thing she did at the Royale was to help other residents, checking in on them and offering her friendship. An excellent role model for her family, she demonstrated the true meaning of giving to others. We are extremely grateful that we were part of her life and that she was our Mother, Nana, and Great Nana. Her family will have a private gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Partners in Mission Food Bank in Kingston, Ontario would be appreciated, especially in this time of great need. www.jamesreidfuneralhome.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020