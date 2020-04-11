Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Ellen Drew. View Sign Obituary

DREW, Dorothy Ellen April 4, 1924 - April 7, 2020 In loving memory of Dorothy Ellen Drew, her family wishes to announce the passing of their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is the last of her generation in our family. Well done, Mum! She did exceptionally well to have lived alone in her own home until the past year. Since then she has been cared for by the wonderful staff at the Lodge at Broadmead. Dorothy's life revolved around her family. She could always be counted on to lend a hand. She was an excellent cook and made the best decorated birthday cakes a kid could ever want! Dorothy grew up on her parent's farm in Prongua, Saskatchewan. She worked in an ammunition factory before joining the RCNVR - WRENS in 1943 and served for 2 1/2 years. In 1947 she married Jim Drew (deceased in 1987). Dorothy chose to stay at home to raise her family. She loved cooking, painting ceramics, drawing and bird watching. In their retirement years she and Jim camped at Lake Cowichan and Island View Beach. After Dad passed, she quickly adapted to maneuvering her motor home into her narrow driveway and her campsite at Island View Beach. Later Mum volunteered with Thrifty Foods SenDial program and was extensively involved for many years with the Ex-Service Women's Branch #182 of the Royal Canadian Legion. She had fun travelling with friends but at her core, her family came first. She taught us the importance of family, how to have fun and the joy in helping others. Dorothy leaves behind with many happy memories, her children: Diane Land (John), Sandy Andrews (Ray) and Steve Drew (Tracy). As well, her grandkids, Jessica, Chris, Melinda, Travis, James and Spencer, Dorothy leaves, great grandkids: Zoe, Matteo, Charleigh, Rylie, Lucy and Dean and many nieces and nephews to mourn her passing. Many thanks and kudos to the wonderful caring staff at the Lodge at Broadmead. A Memorial will be held at a later date. No flowers please. Donations may be made to the Broadmead Care Society, the Royal Canadian Legion or charity of one's choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at







DREW, Dorothy Ellen April 4, 1924 - April 7, 2020 In loving memory of Dorothy Ellen Drew, her family wishes to announce the passing of their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is the last of her generation in our family. Well done, Mum! She did exceptionally well to have lived alone in her own home until the past year. Since then she has been cared for by the wonderful staff at the Lodge at Broadmead. Dorothy's life revolved around her family. She could always be counted on to lend a hand. She was an excellent cook and made the best decorated birthday cakes a kid could ever want! Dorothy grew up on her parent's farm in Prongua, Saskatchewan. She worked in an ammunition factory before joining the RCNVR - WRENS in 1943 and served for 2 1/2 years. In 1947 she married Jim Drew (deceased in 1987). Dorothy chose to stay at home to raise her family. She loved cooking, painting ceramics, drawing and bird watching. In their retirement years she and Jim camped at Lake Cowichan and Island View Beach. After Dad passed, she quickly adapted to maneuvering her motor home into her narrow driveway and her campsite at Island View Beach. Later Mum volunteered with Thrifty Foods SenDial program and was extensively involved for many years with the Ex-Service Women's Branch #182 of the Royal Canadian Legion. She had fun travelling with friends but at her core, her family came first. She taught us the importance of family, how to have fun and the joy in helping others. Dorothy leaves behind with many happy memories, her children: Diane Land (John), Sandy Andrews (Ray) and Steve Drew (Tracy). As well, her grandkids, Jessica, Chris, Melinda, Travis, James and Spencer, Dorothy leaves, great grandkids: Zoe, Matteo, Charleigh, Rylie, Lucy and Dean and many nieces and nephews to mourn her passing. Many thanks and kudos to the wonderful caring staff at the Lodge at Broadmead. A Memorial will be held at a later date. No flowers please. Donations may be made to the Broadmead Care Society, the Royal Canadian Legion or charity of one's choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close