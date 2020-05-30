MATTIN, Dorothy Eloise October 23, 1929 - May 18, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dearly loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend Dorothy Mattin on May 18, 2020. Dorothy is predeceased by her husband Bill, and sons: Larry and Danny. She is survived by her children: Wendy (Larry), Teresa, Chris (Linda), Bill (Sherry), daughter-in-law Glenna; grandchildren: Larry, Danielle, Sam, Kathy, Steve, Andrew, Dean, Lou, Kerry, Craig, Drew, Leah; 16 great-grandchildren; her sister Glenella; niece Ronda from Vancouver as well as numerous other nieces, nephews and extended family. Dorothy was born in Fort MacLeod, Alberta on October 23, 1929 to parents Clifford and Charlotte Smith. Her family moved west to the island when she was 14 years old. In the following years, she met and fell in love with her forever love, Bill. Dorothy was involved in many things during her years, and it didn't matter which hobby or endeavour she pursued, she always approached each with all she had and then some, whether it be bowling, pottery, gardening, travelling, doing special things with her children, grandkids, or great-grandkids. She seemed tireless to us all, and you knew when she wanted something done it better get done, always in high gear. In the later years, when she found that age can knock you back a gear or two, she still managed to find the time and energy to carry on her ways of casting love, care, and heartfelt advice from her many experiences to absolutely all whom she met. We know that she is now at peace, no more pain, no more tears. Most important of all she is again with her true love, Bill, mending the deeply broken heart of hers. We all will miss her smile, laugh, and funny ways. She would always say, "I'm fine dear, don't worry about me." Ok Mom, we believe you now. -Her loving family. A special thanks to Dr. Gilbert. To the nurses, staff, and doctors at Cowichan District Hospital, and the caregivers and staff at Sherwood House, the family thanks you from the bottom of our hearts. We are grateful to have been able to be with Mom around the clock for her last few days. There is a saying, "you should walk a mile in a person's shoes". Well, we did not walk that mile but we sure saw a great part of it and still can't imagine where they get their strength and continuing loving care for everyone. You all have a very special place in our hearts. Our family plans to hold a larger celebration of Dorothy when public health risks have eased. If roses grow in heaven Lord, please pick a bunch for me, place them in my mother's arms and tell her they're from me. Tell her I love and miss her, and when she turns to smile place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while. Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day, but there's an ache within my heart that will never go away. Condolences may be offered online at www.sandsduncan.ca.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.