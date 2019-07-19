Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Eva Harnish. View Sign Obituary

HARNISH, Dorothy Eva (nee Shambrook) Dorothy Eva Harnish (nee Shambrook), 87, beloved wife of Donald Harnish passed peacefully on July 12, 2019. Dorothy fought a valiant battle with cancer. Dorothy was born December 21, 1931, in Victoria, raised in Sooke, the oldest in a large family. She married Don on June 11, 1948 and they resided in Parksville for many years until they moved to the Queen Charlottes. After moving back to the Island, they settled finally in Ladysmith. Dorothy loved camping with Don, family and friends, and all outdoor activities. Her favourite places to walk were Top Bridge at Englishman River, Parksville and Paradise Meadows at Mt. Washington. She was a daily reader of current affairs and a fountain of knowledge for dates of birthdays, anniversaries and dates of note. She was an avid gardener, very knowledgeable. She loved making Christmas memorable for us kids, even as adults. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Don; her daughters Jo-Anne, Victoria; Brenda (John) Ladysmith; and son Gerry (Nanaimo) She had five grandchildren, Jennifer (Ike); Melanie (Bill); Charlotte; Lynn (Shawn) and Jonathan (Shannon) and great-grandchildren, Saunsa, Quinn, Dayton, Damien, and Colton and Ashley. She is also survived by brothers Ron (Eleanor); Fred (Pat); Pat (Tom), Edith, Margaret (Earl); Linda (Richie) and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother George and sister Mary. No service by request. In lieu of flowers if you wish, please donate to the BC Cancer Foundation. We would like to thank the wonderful health professionals who cared for her, the nurses and doctors at NRGH on the floor and in palliative care, and in particular Dr. Potts; Dr. Garfinkle, Dr. Gillar and Dr. Kulla.







HARNISH, Dorothy Eva (nee Shambrook) Dorothy Eva Harnish (nee Shambrook), 87, beloved wife of Donald Harnish passed peacefully on July 12, 2019. Dorothy fought a valiant battle with cancer. Dorothy was born December 21, 1931, in Victoria, raised in Sooke, the oldest in a large family. She married Don on June 11, 1948 and they resided in Parksville for many years until they moved to the Queen Charlottes. After moving back to the Island, they settled finally in Ladysmith. Dorothy loved camping with Don, family and friends, and all outdoor activities. Her favourite places to walk were Top Bridge at Englishman River, Parksville and Paradise Meadows at Mt. Washington. She was a daily reader of current affairs and a fountain of knowledge for dates of birthdays, anniversaries and dates of note. She was an avid gardener, very knowledgeable. She loved making Christmas memorable for us kids, even as adults. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Don; her daughters Jo-Anne, Victoria; Brenda (John) Ladysmith; and son Gerry (Nanaimo) She had five grandchildren, Jennifer (Ike); Melanie (Bill); Charlotte; Lynn (Shawn) and Jonathan (Shannon) and great-grandchildren, Saunsa, Quinn, Dayton, Damien, and Colton and Ashley. She is also survived by brothers Ron (Eleanor); Fred (Pat); Pat (Tom), Edith, Margaret (Earl); Linda (Richie) and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother George and sister Mary. No service by request. In lieu of flowers if you wish, please donate to the BC Cancer Foundation. We would like to thank the wonderful health professionals who cared for her, the nurses and doctors at NRGH on the floor and in palliative care, and in particular Dr. Potts; Dr. Garfinkle, Dr. Gillar and Dr. Kulla. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 19 to July 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close