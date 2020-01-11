Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Frances Bigsby. View Sign Obituary

BIGSBY, Dorothy Frances November 17, 1919 - December 31, 2019 Dorothy died peacefully in the Extended Care Unit of the Saanich Peninsula Hospital, Tuesday, December 31, in the presence of family. She had celebrated her 100th birthday six weeks earlier, attended by four generations of family, two dogs and her favorite caregivers. Dorothy did not much care for funerals, but she did enjoy a good party. Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, Eldon and Beatrice (Bea) Searles of Tacoma, Washington, her husband, Harry Bigsby (1990) and her older brother, Robert Clay Searles (2014) of Northridge, California. She is survived by her sons Jim (Suzanne), Stephen (Elisabetta) and daughter Gail (Bill, 2009). She was the proud grandmother of David Bigsby, Caitlin Bigsby, William Featherston and Stephen Featherston. She was great-grandmother to their nine children. Dorothy was born in Everett, Washington and grew up in Tacoma, graduating from Stadium High School. After a scholarship year at Cottey Ladies College in Missouri, she transferred to the University of Washington in Seattle. She explained that "it had an excellent music program, plus it was co-ed". At a U of W sorority event she met Harry J. Bigsby of Vancouver, B.C. who had transferred from UBC to complete his music degree. After their 1942 marriage, Dorothy lived in Calgary and Victoria while Harry completed his wartime service. At war's end the couple was reunited in Victoria. Harry began his thirty year career as Supervisor of Music for School District 61 and Dorothy managed the growing household on Dalhousie Street. After a move to St. Patrick Street and with the kids in school, Dorothy spent a few years using her education and social skills to manage a thriving Record Department at Hudson Bay's downtown store. In 1976, empty-nesters and tired of mowing lawns, she and Harry sold their house on Lansdowne Road. They purchased one of the first units in the new Laurel Point condo development. Featuring a glorious terrace view over Victoria's Inner Harbour, Laurel Point was Dorothy's home for the next forty years. Growing up in Tacoma, Dorothy played basketball, tennis and golf. With her Dad's encouragement, she joined the Victoria Golf Club, which became the hub of her active social life for almost sixty years. She served a term as Ladies Captain. She was proud to have won one VGC Club Championship, confessing that "Margaret Todd didn't compete that year". Dorothy played regularly in several ladies foursomes well into her 80s. She was always happy to join up with a men's group if invited, observing that "men will concede the most ridiculous putts." In the 1980s and 90s she enjoyed golf at her winter home in Arizona. She was a Roger Federer fan. Dorothy could connect with people of any age, background or gender. She was a very modern woman who liked to laugh and disliked pretension. She sang a solo at her eightieth birthday party and declined an encore request at her ninetieth. In her final years, she managed the infirmities of age with grace, if not always with patience. She was considerate of those who helped her as she aged. The family would like to thank Julie Graham whose assistance allowed Dorothy to remain in her home for precious extra years. We would also like to thank the Lava family, whose home care services further extended Dorothy's life at Laurel Point. Finally, we owe a huge thanks to the staff at the Saanich Peninsula Extended Care facility. Their compassion and professionalism were exemplary. There will be no funeral by request but the family will remember Dorothy in the spring, when there are no more frost delays. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020

