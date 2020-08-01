It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dorothy on Saturday July 25, 2020 in Victoria, BC. Dorothy was born in Kamloops, on June 28, 1925, eldest of 3 daughters of Harry and Mary (Howe) Hopgood.



After her graduation from U.B.C. in 1950, she began a strings program in District 61 and started an orchestra program at Vic High. Ultimately she was successful in the creation of the Greater Victoria Schools Symphony Orchestra. She conducted many concerts and her orchestra won many awards. She also played the violin and the viola in the Victoria Symphony. She was also so appreciative of the many students who have kept in touch over the years from her days at Vic High School and the Greater Victoria Schools Symphony Orchestra program. Dorothy was a proud member of the Cordova Bay Seniors Centre in which she enjoyed many lifelong friendships. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 34 years, Edward (Ted) , and her sisters Isabel Lucas of Powell River and Grace Hopgood of Prince George. She is survived by her son, Bruce (Dawn), her grandchildren, Danielle and Dawson.



Dorothy was a wise, intuitive and intelligent woman. There was nothing she enjoyed more than a good visit and some lively conversation with a friend or neighbour. Thanks to all of you who stopped in, just to say "Hi" and brighten her day. We would like to thank all Dorothy's friends and neighbours who helped her so many times over the last few years. We are also grateful to the Home Support staff, the two Jane's, Jan and Janeen, without your endless assistance Dorothy never could have remained in her beloved home. A special thanks to Colin and Elke for your endless love, support and help over the years.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



"What a Wonderful Life."



