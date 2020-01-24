WILLIAMSON, Dorothy G. (November 14, 1930 - January 19, 2020) Passed away peacefully at age 89. Predeceased by her husband Iain. She will be missed by her children Cathy Robertson (Jim), Jamie Williamson (Melanie), Sandy Williamson (Sues), her grandchildren Andrew Robertson (Kate), Caroline Robertson, Grant Williamson and 2 great-grandchildren. Dorothy taught English at Lisgar Collegiate in Ottawa, Ontario for many years. Her interests and hobbies included gardening, quilting, baking and instructing for the Taoist Tai Chi Society. She retired to Victoria, B.C. residing there until November 2015 when she moved back to Ontario to be near family. A private family service will be held at Hatley Memorial Gardens in Victoria, BC.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020